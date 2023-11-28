QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. QUASA has a total market cap of $176,519.25 and $27,057.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,394.34 or 0.99877697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149627 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,334.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

