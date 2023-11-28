Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,848. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

