Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 54,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $246.84. 405,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

