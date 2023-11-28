Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Sanmina worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 93,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

