Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

SNA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.86. 11,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

