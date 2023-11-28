Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 10,513 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

GKOS stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.20. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

