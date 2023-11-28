R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,423 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of R1 RCM worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 152,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

