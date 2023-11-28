Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 83,330 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 270.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 353,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

