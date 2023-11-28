Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of Brunswick worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

