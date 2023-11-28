Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autohome by 75.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

