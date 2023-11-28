Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,905,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 50,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

