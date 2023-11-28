Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,573,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 445,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 387,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,449. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.12%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
