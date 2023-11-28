Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

RMBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.97%.

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,459.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,033.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 50.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

