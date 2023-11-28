Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4024 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPHLY remained flat at C$37.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.55. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of C$30.89 and a 1-year high of C$43.52.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
