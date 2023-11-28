Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4024 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.

OTCMKTS BPHLY remained flat at C$37.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.55. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of C$30.89 and a 1-year high of C$43.52.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

