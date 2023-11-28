BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter.
