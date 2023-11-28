AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
AMMO Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:POWWP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.20.
AMMO Company Profile
