AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

AMMO Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:POWWP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

