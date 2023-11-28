Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 20.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Trading Up 0.2 %

Graham stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $627.15. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.40. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.98%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

