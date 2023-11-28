Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.