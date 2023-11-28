Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 37,035 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Coursera worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coursera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,793.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,417 shares of company stock worth $11,156,038 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 121,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,063. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.