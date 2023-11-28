Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. 227,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.