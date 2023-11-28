Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $623.53. 434,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $625.83. The firm has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

