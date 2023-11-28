Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664,676 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.40% of Planet Labs PBC worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 109.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 100,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $8,020. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 96,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $685.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

