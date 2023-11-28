Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Federated Hermes worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

