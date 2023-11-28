Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,060,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 599,894 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 99.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 101,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,391,561. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

