Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $524,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 3,755,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

