Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 386 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,887,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. 91,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,130. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

