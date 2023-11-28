iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 43,638 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 539,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.01. 37,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

