Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,999 shares of company stock valued at $254,659,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $594.90. 462,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.79 and its 200-day moving average is $516.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.