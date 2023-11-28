Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $132.91. 75,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.61. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

