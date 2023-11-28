Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

