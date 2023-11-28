Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $23.51 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 141,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,363. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

