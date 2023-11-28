Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.99. Tuya shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 28,467 shares trading hands.

Tuya Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.