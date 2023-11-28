Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.99. Tuya shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 28,467 shares trading hands.

Tuya Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

