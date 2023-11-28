Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.66. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 8,061,143 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

