ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.28

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 12227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

