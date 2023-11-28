Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

