Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $7.72. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6,682,993 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

