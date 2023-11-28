ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.82

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 5683757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.76.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 42.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
