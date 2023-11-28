Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 34,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

