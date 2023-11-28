Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.71

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.71 and last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 53575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

