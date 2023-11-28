Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.46

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 1333922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $972.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 965.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,509,000 after buying an additional 1,602,206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

