iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.38

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 36545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.