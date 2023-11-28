POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 45635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,165 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841,250 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

