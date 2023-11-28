Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
