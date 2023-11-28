Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.