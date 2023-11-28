Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.50

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.50 and last traded at $271.92, with a volume of 520927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,017 shares of company stock worth $53,376,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

