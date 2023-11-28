TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.38

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 72943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

