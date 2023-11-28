Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Trading Down 3.3%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.83 and last traded at C$58.29. Approximately 1,147,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,919,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.17. The company has a market cap of C$69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.