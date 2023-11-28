First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.77

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

