First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.77

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
