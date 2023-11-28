Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.84

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 68286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

