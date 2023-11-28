CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

CleanSpark stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 7,558,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. TheStreet lowered CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

