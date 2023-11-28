Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 3.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 885,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,383,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Separately, Desjardins lowered Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
